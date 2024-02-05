Attack On Police Station Kills 10 Policemen In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- At least ten policemen were killed while six others received injuries in an attack in early hours on Monday targeting a police station in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said officials.

The police chief of KPK province, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur told media that over 30 "terrorists" launched an attack from three directions and there was an exchange of fire for around three hours.

He said that the attackers briefly seized control of the police station during the early hour's assault.

The attackers used hand grenades after entering the building, which caused more casualties to the police.

The official confirmed that at least ten policemen were killed while six others sustained injuries.

The security forces cordoned off the area and the injured were shifted to the nearest medical facility.

Caretaker KPK Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah condemned the attack and expressed his grief over the loss of lives.

In a statement, he conveyed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

CM Shah said KPK police had rendered "eternal sacrifices" for peace in the province and that "such cowardly attacks would not demoralize them."

The attack comes days before the general elections in the country scheduled to be held on February eighth.

Just before the polls, country's KPK and Balochistan province witnessed a hike in incidents of violence pressing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to review the law and order situation last week, stating that polls would be held at their scheduled time. (end)

