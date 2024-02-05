(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to Tarik Cyril Amar, an associate professor at Koc University in Istanbul, is a consequence of the West's interference and its ambitious vision of an ever-expanding NATO bloc. In an interview with RT's Oksana Boyko on Worlds Apart, Professor Amar expressed his belief that the insistence of both Kiev and its Western backers on achieving a decisive defeat against Russia on the battlefield is rooted in an "insane" idea promoted by the West.



Amar raised concerns about the sincerity of the belief in Kiev's leadership, suggesting that Ukrainian President Zelensky may be delusional, influenced by his own rhetoric and the flattery received from the West. The professor remarked that this perceived disconnect may have disturbed Zelensky's relationship with reality.



In the Western capitals, there is a growing understanding that achieving such a goal is not practically viable. However, the extent to which this realization has permeated Western policymakers remains unclear. Amar highlighted that discussions about continuous support for Ukraine might serve as a negotiation tactic by the West.



"While quite a few people in Washington and the European Union may understand the need to exit the conflict without a Russian defeat, the exact concessions required for a resolution remain uncertain," Amar stated. The professor's insights underscore the complex dynamics surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, shedding light on the nuanced perspectives within both Ukrainian leadership and Western backers, as they navigate the challenges of the ongoing geopolitical crisis.





