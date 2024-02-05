Al Mujadilah Centre And Mosque For Women Opens Doors To Public

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Mujadilah Centre and Mosque for Women unveiled its facilities to the public during a special event yesterday.

The occasion showcased the centre's amenities, introduced instructors and staff, and presented an overview of the various programmes available to provide attendees with a glimpse into the offerings of the centre.

Mohamed Farag/The Peninsula

They were also invited to explore Al Mujadilah's mosque, library, communal spaces, cafe, and gardens, all of which are accessible to the public.

Al Mujadilah Centre and Mosque for Women is founded by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, with the aim of reinforcing Islamic identity among Muslim women and creating a space for their active participation in public debate and enriching contemporary Islamic discourse. While scheduled programming begins on February 6, women can also visit the centre without registering for a programme between 10am and 8pm to enjoy the public facilities.

“Al Mujadilah is a centre and mosque that offers religious, developmental and social programming to Muslim women of all ages and backgrounds to study, dialogue and worship together... (it) aims to be a gathering place for Muslim women to address contemporary issues and provide them a space for conversation,” said Dr. Sohaira Siddiqui, Director of Al Mujadilah Centre and Mosque for Women speaking to the media during a tour held prior to welcoming the public.

The women's mosque in Al Mujadilah provides a space to pray in tranquillity and it can accommodate around 800 individuals. The other areas of the building can accommodate about 400 women at any given time.

“It's a women only space - idea on building on the tradition of women leading one another in prayer,” said Dr. Sohaira, adding that Friday prayers and Tarawih prayers will be held during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al Mujadilah Centre and Mosque for Women offers around 30 programmes in different streams and research work.

“In terms of our programming, we have social programming, religious programming, developmental programming and research programming. All of our programming was created in conversation with Muslim women; we spoke and identified what are the issues that they want to discuss about,” said Dr. Sohaira, adding that have research workshops and conferences will be held in the future.

One of the key features of Al Mujadilah is a library with an extensive collection covering Islamic history, the history of women, and a collection of fiction and nonfiction books by Muslim female authors.

According to Dr. Sohaira, Al Mujadilah will have two book clubs in Arabic and in English which will feature conversations with authors. The learning spaces are specially designed to give a positive experience to the women.

Mohamed Farag/The Peninsula

“All our learning spaces have been designed in a way that facilitates conversation and discussion, which are key to all of our programming, because we want to have Muslim women continuously engaged. You can register for our programming online at almujadilah, and we really hope that Muslim women take advantage of the range of programmes that we're offering,” Kholood Nooh, Programmes and Impact Specialist at Al Mujadilah said. Another important feature is the garden area, which is specially designed for women to relax and get involved in discussions. It has several sculptures including a stone sculpture depicting women as the foundation of knowledge.