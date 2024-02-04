Residents of Romania informed to get ready for war with Russia

(MENAFN) In a significant and alarming development, Romanian Chief of Defense Staff General Gheorghita Vlad has urged the training of ordinary citizens for potential war with Russia, stating that such a conflict could erupt "in the immediate future." General Vlad's call, made in an interview with the United States state-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Thursday, is part of a growing trend among European politicians and military officials expressing concerns about the Russian Federation's actions.



General Vlad asserted that Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, has become a global problem, and he warned that Putin would not stop at achieving victory in Ukraine. According to the general, there is a potential for Russia to target either Moldova or the western Balkans in the near future. As a response, he argued that NATO states must prepare their populations for such a scenario.



Highlighting the readiness concerns within Romania's professional military, General Vlad noted that the country's armed forces, consisting of approximately 80,000 full-time soldiers, need to be bolstered to 120,000 troops. Additionally, he recommended the training of a substantial number of civilians aged 18-35 in the basic principles of warfare. While Vlad indicated that any civilian training program would be voluntary, he expressed regret over the discontinuation of conscription, describing it as a negative development for Romania and all NATO countries.



Romania suspended mandatory military service in 2007, and the recent call for civilian training has reignited discussions around the potential reintroduction of conscription. Former Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca advocated for its reinstatement last year, but his successor, Marcel Ciolacu, has not pursued this course of action. Responding to General Vlad's statements, Ciolacu emphasized the importance of maintaining calm and reassured the public that Romania has no plans to engage in any war.



The article delves into the concerns raised by General Vlad regarding the potential for conflict with Russia, the readiness of Romania's military, and the proposed measures, including civilian training, in response to the evolving geopolitical situation. It explores the broader implications of such calls for civilian involvement in preparing for potential conflicts and the impact on national security strategies within NATO member states.





MENAFN04022024000045015687ID1107807004