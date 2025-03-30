IAF’S Su-30 MKI Fighters To Join Air Exercise In Greece From Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Aiming to hone pilots' skills and exchange tactical knowledge, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be participating in a biennial multinational air exercise INIOCHOS-25, starting in Greece from Monday, an official said.

The IAF contingent, including Su-30 MKI fighters along with combat enabler IL-78 and C-17 aircraft, will join the prestigious multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force. The exercise will take place at Andravida Air Base, Greece, from March 31 to April 11, 2025.

INIOCHOS is a biennial multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force. It serves as a platform for air forces to hone their skills, exchange tactical knowledge, and strengthen military ties.

The exercise will integrate multiple air and surface assets from fifteen countries under realistic combat scenarios, designed to simulate modern-day air warfare challenges, said a statement.

The IAF is participating in Exercise INIOCHOS 25 to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability among participating Air Forces.

An official said the exercise will provide an opportunity to train in planning and executing Combined Air operations, refine tactics in complex air warfare scenarios, and gain insights into operational best practices.

With all operations conducted from Andravida, IAF's participation will not only strengthen its operational capabilities but also contribute to mutual learning and enhanced coordination among participating countries.

The IAF's participation in INIOCHOS-25 reflects its commitment to global defence cooperation and operational excellence. The exercise will further reinforce India's strategic partnerships-and bolster its capabilities in joint operations with friendly nations, said the statement.

In October last year, the IAF undertook the 12th Joint Military Training (JMT) with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) at Air Force Station Kalaikunda, West Bengal.

The RSAF participated with its largest contingent till date, comprising aircrew and support personnel from F-16, F-15 squadrons along with G-550 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) and C-130 aircraft. The IAF participated with Rafale, Mirage 2000 ITI, Su-30 MKI, Tejas, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft.