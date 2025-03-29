403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir To Receive Eid Al Fitr Well-Wishers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amiri Diwan on Saturday announced that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers at Lusail Palace on the first day of Eid as follows:
Immediately after Eid prayer and until 6:15 am: Their Excellencies sheikhs; ministers; Shura Council speaker; ministries' undersecretaries; members of the Shura Council; and citizens.
From 6:15 am to 6:30 am: the officers of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Interior, as well as directors of departments and national institutions.
HH the Amir will receive immediately after Al Asr prayer at 3:45 pm Their Excellencies sheikhs, along with citizens.
From 3:45 pm to 4:00 pm: heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the country.
The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.
Immediately after Eid prayer and until 6:15 am: Their Excellencies sheikhs; ministers; Shura Council speaker; ministries' undersecretaries; members of the Shura Council; and citizens.
From 6:15 am to 6:30 am: the officers of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Interior, as well as directors of departments and national institutions.
HH the Amir will receive immediately after Al Asr prayer at 3:45 pm Their Excellencies sheikhs, along with citizens.
From 3:45 pm to 4:00 pm: heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the country.
The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment