US Strikes Houthis In Yemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US army launched another attack on the territory of Yemen,
and the target of the attack was a cruise missile of the Houthis'
Ansar Allah movement.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released information about
this.
"On February 4, at 04:00 Sana time, CENTCOM forces hit a Houthi
cruise missile that was ready to be fired at ships in the Red Sea
in self-defense. The U.S. military detected a cruise missile in
Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen and determined it posed a
direct threat to commerce and U.S. Navy ships in the region,"
CENTCOM said in a statement posted on the social network.
MENAFN04022024000195011045ID1107806727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.