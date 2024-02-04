               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Strikes Houthis In Yemen


2/4/2024 3:10:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US army launched another attack on the territory of Yemen, and the target of the attack was a cruise missile of the Houthis' Ansar Allah movement.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released information about this.

"On February 4, at 04:00 Sana time, CENTCOM forces hit a Houthi cruise missile that was ready to be fired at ships in the Red Sea in self-defense. The U.S. military detected a cruise missile in Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen and determined it posed a direct threat to commerce and U.S. Navy ships in the region," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on the social network.

MENAFN04022024000195011045ID1107806727

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search