US Strikes Houthis In Yemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US army launched another attack on the territory of Yemen, and the target of the attack was a cruise missile of the Houthis' Ansar Allah movement.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released information about this.

"On February 4, at 04:00 Sana time, CENTCOM forces hit a Houthi cruise missile that was ready to be fired at ships in the Red Sea in self-defense. The U.S. military detected a cruise missile in Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen and determined it posed a direct threat to commerce and U.S. Navy ships in the region," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on the social network.