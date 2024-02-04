Iran’s iron ore concentrate output hikes by 6 percent in 9 months

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the production of iron ore concentrate in Iran demonstrated a notable increase of six percent during the initial nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to December 21, 2023, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The report revealed that a total of 38,152,936 tons of iron ore concentrate was manufactured within the specified timeframe of the ongoing year, marking a significant uptick from the 36,162,096 tons produced during the same period in the preceding year.



Iron ore concentrate, a vital component in various industrial processes, is derived from processed iron ores subjected to milling operations involving crushing, grinding, magnetic separation, and flotation techniques. These processes aim to segregate deleterious elements from the raw material, resulting in the production of a refined and high-quality iron ore concentrate. Widely utilized across multiple sectors, iron ore concentrates serve as essential inputs in the production of sintering materials, blast furnace operations, and pellet manufacturing processes.



Iron ore concentrates play a crucial role in the iron and steel industry, facilitating the production of materials essential for construction, infrastructure development, and manufacturing activities. The significant increase in iron ore concentrate production in Iran underscores the country's efforts to enhance its industrial capabilities and meet the growing demand for iron-based products both domestically and internationally. This positive trend reflects the resilience and dynamism of Iran's mining and metallurgical sectors amid evolving market dynamics and economic conditions.

