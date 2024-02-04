Manhattan Alimony Lawyer Richard Roman Shum Releases Insightful Article On Alimony Calculator

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Manhattan alimony lawyer Richard Roman Shum ( ) of the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum has released an informative piece that sheds light on the intricacies of calculating alimony. The insightful article provides a deep dive into the factors and formulas used to determine spousal support, a matter of significant importance for divorcing parties seeking financial fairness and independence.

Divorce can bring about significant financial challenges, and determining fair spousal support is a complex aspect that requires careful legal consideration. The guidance of a seasoned Manhattan alimony lawyer is crucial in understanding New York's spousal support laws.

"Alimony, or spousal support, is not about penalizing one party," states the Manhattan alimony lawyer. "Its purpose is to compensate for economic disparities that a divorce might create, ensuring that both individuals can maintain a standard of living not far off from what they've been accustomed to during their marriage."

The article explains that New York courts consider numerous factors, such as individual contributions to the marriage and the potential financial disparities post-divorce, to determine a suitable amount and duration for spousal maintenance. Shum emphasizes that while the alimony calculator provides a baseline for maintenance amounts, it is the court's discretion that ultimately determines the final award.



Shum further notes, "The systematic approach to calculating maintenance in New York helps remove some of the unpredictability from these cases. However, each situation is unique, and a deep understanding of the law is necessary to ensure a fair determination."

The article provides a comprehensive overview of the two types of alimony available in New York: temporary maintenance and post-divorce maintenance. Temporary maintenance offers support during the divorce process, while post-divorce maintenance comes into play after the divorce is finalized. Both types aim to provide financial stability, but they are not guaranteed in every case. The court evaluates each divorce on its merits to decide if maintenance is warranted.

For individuals grappling with the challenges of spousal support, this article serves as a guide, offering a clearer understanding of what to expect regarding maintenance awards. It also underscores the importance of professional legal advice in securing a just resolution to alimony disputes.

Those interested in a deeper dive into the topic of alimony in New York are encouraged to read the article in full. The insights provided by Richard Roman Shum could prove invaluable for anyone seeking to navigate the complexities of spousal support with confidence and peace of mind.

About the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum:

The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum is dedicated to offering comprehensive legal services in the area of family law, including divorce and spousal support matters. With a focus on client-centered representation, the firm stands as a support for individuals seeking legal guidance during some of life's most challenging moments. Led by Richard Roman Shum, the firm brings a wealth of knowledge and a compassionate approach to each case, ensuring that clients receive the personalized attention and expert advice they deserve.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email: ...

Website:

Media Contact

Company Name: Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq PLLC

Contact Person: Richard Roman Shum

Email: Send Email

Phone: (646) 259-3416

Address: 20 Clinton St #5d

City: New York

State: New York 10002

Country: United States

Website:

