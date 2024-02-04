stc sponsors the international Brisk World Padel tournament in Kuwait

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 03 Feb 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, announced the conclusion of its sponsorship of the Brisk World Padel tournament held at El Padel Academy in Kuwait from January 28th till the 30th. stc's sponsorship of the tournament comes as a continuation of the support the Company has shown towards the sports community in Kuwait, especially amongst the local Padel community that aims to spread a positive and sustainable impact in society

The tournament witnessed an impressive turnout with large crowds gathering daily to watch the numerous participating teams compete for the championship title. Approximately over 300 spectators attended the 3-day event daily, which was organized at the El Padel Academy courts located on the Arabian Gulf Street. Amongst the 144 teams participating in 5 different categories, the attending spectators cheered on their favorite teams as they battled for the first-place positions.

During the tournament, stc's dedicated booth served as a hub of engagement and interaction, offering a rich blend of activities. Spectators and athletes got a chance to participate in interactive competitions with attractive prizes, enhancing the event's excitement.

In addition to its sponsorship, stc has encouraged its employees to join the tournament to promote a healthy lifestyle at work and enhance their teamwork skills to excel in their personal and professional lives, an approach stc always follows.

Additionally, stc has been a strong supporter of the sports community in Kuwait, partnering with various entities to achieve shared goals that serve the interests of athletes and institutions alike. Through its CSR framework, stc strives to offer the community meaningful and long-lasting experiences that can result in positive outcomes. stc intends to remain an active participant in the community, aligning with its CSR framework, and contribute to initiatives that will benefit the younger generation, who are the future leaders of the community.

