REIGNING MISS UNIVERSE SHEYNNIS PALACIOS SET TO WALK THE RUNWAY FOR DESIGNER ALONSO MAXIMO AT EPN NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EPN NY Fashion Week is thrilled to announce that the reigning Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios, will be gracing the runway with her signature Catwalk as a VIP model for iconic designer, Alonso Maximo, during the highly anticipated EPN NYFW show. The event is scheduled for February 10th, 2024 at 2:00 PM at The Leman Ballroom.

As one of the most prestigious fashion events of the year, EPN Fashionweek showcases the talent, creativity, and innovation of designers from around the world. The inclusion of the current Miss Universe adds an extra layer of excitement and prestige to an already star-studded event.

The reigning Miss Universe, has gained international fame and admiration for her exceptional beauty, intelligence, and commitment to various charitable causes. With her captivating presence and undeniable charm, she has become an influential figure in the global fashion and beauty industry.

Designer Alonso Maximo, known for his cutting-edge designs and unique artistic vision, is thrilled to present his“Guelaguetza" collection which promises to be a captivating blend of elegance, and sophistication.

"We are honored to have the reigning Miss Universe grace our runway at EPN Fashionweek," said Producer Maggie Delany of EPN Fashionweek. "Her participation not only elevates the event but also reinforces our commitment to celebrating diversity and empowering women in the fashion industry."

The EPN NYFW show featuring Alonso Maximo's designs and the Miss Universe as a model is scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2024 during the 2:30 pm show. The event will take place at The Leman Ballroom and attendees can expect a captivating display of fashion-forward designs, unparalleled talent, and a celebration of style and glamour.

About EPN Fashionweek:

EPN Fashionweek is an internationally renowned fashion event that brings together industry professionals, designers, models, and fashion enthusiasts from around the world. The event aims to showcase emerging and established talents, promote diversity, and foster innovation in the fashion industry.

About Alonso Maximo:

Alonso Maximo is a highly acclaimed fashion designer known for his unique artistic vision and distinctive style. His designs have graced runways globally, captivating audiences with their elegance, sophistication, and avant-garde aesthetics.

About Miss Universe:

Miss Universe is one of the most prestigious international beauty pageants, celebrating beauty, intelligence, and charitable endeavors. The reigning Miss Universe serves as an influential global ambassador, using her platform to make a positive impact on various social causes.

