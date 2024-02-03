Tickets For Asian Cup 2023 Semi Finals Now On Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 announced on their social media platforms that tickets for the Semi Finals matches are now up for grabs.

Fans looking forward to the tournament's thrilling climax can secure their tickets here.

Since kicking off on January 12, 2024, this edition of the AFC Asian Cup has been exceptionally gripping, with the Semi Finals on the horizon.

Jordan, Korea Republic and Iran have clinched their spots in the Semi Finals, leaving one slot open to be filled by the victor of the last Quarter Final showdown between Qatar and Uzbekistan.

The Semi-Finals are set to commence with Jordan taking on Korea Republic on February 6 at Hamad Bin Ali Stadium.

Following this, Iran will compete against the winner of the Qatar vs Uzbekistan match in the second Semi-Finals on February 7 at Al Thumama Stadium, promising more exhilarating football action.