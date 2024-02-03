Tamil Nadu Government Mulls Local Procurement Policy For Technical Textiles

(MENAFN- KNN India) Coimbatore, Feb 3 (KNN)

In a move to boost the technical textiles sector, the Tamil Nadu government is contemplating the implementation of a procurement policy aimed at sourcing its technical textile requirements locally.

Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Secretary to the Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles, and Khadi, revealed that this policy is likely to become a part of the State's overarching textile policy, reported hindu.

The initiative aims to promote both the creation of new technical textile supplies and the replacement of existing products utilised by various State government departments.

The Department of Textiles and Handlooms is also exploring avenues to foster research and development in technical textiles through collaborations between industry and academia, as well as standalone projects undertaken by educational institutions.

M. Vallalar, Textiles Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, called upon textile manufacturers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur to venture into producing technical textiles, showcasing a diverse range of products at a recent two-day exhibition.

K. Vivekanandan, Handloom Commissioner, stressed the need for the textiles and handlooms sector to contribute to the State's aspiration of achieving a USD 1 trillion economy.

The Department is actively engaging colleges offering textile technology or engineering courses to support industry growth.

Experts, including Arindam Basu, Director General of the Northern India Textile Research Association, expressed confidence in Tamil Nadu's potential to outshine states like Maharashtra and Gujarat in technical textiles production, given the entrepreneurial spirit prevalent in the region.

While India's current penetration of technical textiles stands at 20 per cent, significantly lower than developed countries, the sector's annual growth rate of 10 per cent far surpasses the traditional textile sector's 4 per cent.

Prakash Vasudevan, Director of South India Textile Research Association, predicted a surge in the production of technical textile products in Tamil Nadu, despite current leadership by states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The ongoing exhibition, inaugurated by Mr. Yadav, features 13 stalls with participants showcasing textiles used in healthcare, packaging, airlines, sports wear, and more.

The Head of the Department of Textile Technology at PSG College of Technology highlighted the significant contributions of stakeholders to the national workshop and exhibition focused on technical textiles in Coimbatore.

(KNN Bureau)