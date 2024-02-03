Use Of Smart Phones Beyond Limit Harmful For Health, Family Bond

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The use of smart phones beyond the limit in some cases generated problems within families and according psychologists the issue had lift negative impact on the lives of couples and hampered their emotional conditions.

An informative website Rozah wrote in one of its articles that the effects and complications of cell phones on the body is a very serious issue that cannot be denied, because its excessive use can cause irreparable physical complications.

“Renouncing the use of mobile phones is completely not possible and this also illogical, In fact, the goal is to strengthen behaviors in ourselves that, for example, continuously playing addictive games, will not cause us to incur incurable physical pains and injuries in the future.”

Couples experiences on this issue

Maihan Yasa, assumed name, hailed from Bamyan province and lived in capital Kabul from the past four years and work as English teacher at one of the English Language courses.

He said from the past one year he had been engaged and his fiancé also hailed from Bamyan province.

“Engagement time is full of troubles and we have had a lot of problems as well,” he said.

Occupation with mobile phone caused problems between him and his fiancé and the issue was one time close to separation between the two.

“We met once in a restaurant and because the restaurant has a space that is far from the family and one can chat in many cases and there one can talk more easily.”

He said:“We were in the restaurant when my fiancé got a call, I just asked her why are busy, please turn your mobile off and solve your problem after our meeting but she said that it was necessary and I told her that it is not more necessary than me.”

Yasa said this issue caused dispute between the two in the restaurant and the issue had nearly reached separation.

Maihan in his message to engaged couples said to demonstrate tolerance and control their emotions when they faced any dispute.

Ajmal, hailing from Samangan province had been married from the past seven years, said during his engagement time he remained busy with mobile most of the time.

He said“When I was newly engaged, of course, I chatted on the phone too much, and at the same time, I was playing PUBG, and I was still using the Internet a lot, and I was always busy with that.”

He explained:“When I was playing PUBG or working on the Internet, it was always got late and my wife advised me not to do it, she said it is useless, the loss of money, concentration and sleep, but I did not listen and said that you are a woman, stay in your place and do not interfere in these matters.”

He said after going to the doctor and receiving medicine he was now doing well and his relationship with his family had improved.

Najibullah, the resident of Bamyan province, is another victim of the excessive use of mobile phone.

He said the use of mobile phones beyond the limit caused problems within the families.

He said:“The matter was serious and it was nearly reached to divorce and violence.”

When the issue reached a serious note then elders interfered and resolved the matter.

He said mobile phone should be used for positive purpose such as for studies and for conversation among family members.

Youth views

Zamir Ahmad, assumed name, from Kabul City, said sometimes he received lecture from his parents over the excessive use of mobile phone.

He said his parents most of the time told him that excessive use of mobile was harmful or brain, psychological condition and eyes.

He said after his parents advise he reduced the use of mobile phone and currently he was using it for matters related to his job.

He told people not to use mobile phones beyond the limit adding that it was harmful for health and had negative impact on people.

Raheel Mohammadi, 20, from Kabul City, said most of the time her family advised her against the excessive use of mobile phone.

He said:“Always my father get angry that why I use mobile and believed that it was harmful for the health.”

He said it was his habit to use phone and when he is without phone he felt uncomfortable.

Maryam, the resident of Kabul City, said most of the time she was warned against the excessive use of mobile by her family.

She said:“We have become more accustomed to the excessive use of mobile phone because there is no other occupation in this era.”

Maryam said the use of mobile kept her away from relatives and it became an addiction to her.

Visits: 2