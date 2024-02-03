New Zealand Visa For Cypriot, Greek, Danish, Croatia, Estonia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 3rd February 2024, When visiting a foreign country, it is critical to familiarize yourself with its visa policies and entry requirements. This applies to New Zealand as well. In July 2019, New Zealand implemented the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, which applies to all visa-exempt nationalities, including Cyprus. Prior to visiting the country, these nationalities must obtain an ETA. The ETA enables eligible citizens to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without having to apply for a visa at an embassy. It is valid for two years and allows multiple entries for short-term vacations. Travelers can stay in New Zealand for up to three months. In order to receive an authorized eTA for New Zealand via email, it is necessary to pay a processing fee called the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Those seeking to travel to New Zealand for longer trips, employment, or study will need a visa and should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport to go to New Zealand that they used to complete the eTA application. A smartphone, tablet, computer, or other internet-connected device from any location can be used to fill out a New Zealand eTA application form. The application is completed in less than 30 minutes.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF CYPRIOT



Passport – You need to have a valid passport. However, you need to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the photo needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using PayPal. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

