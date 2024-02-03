Al Buainain Attends Doha 2024 Opening Day's Action

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024, attended part of the competitions on the first day of the tournament yesterday.

The competitions were also attended by Hussain Al Musallam, President of World Aquatics, Dr. Julio Maglione, former President of World Aquatics, and a number of officials and guests of the tournament.

The World Aquatics Championships are being held for the first time in the Middle East with the participation of more than 2,600 players, who are representing 201 countries, competing in 6 sports: swimming, diving, water polo, Artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving.