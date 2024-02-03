Jojoba Oil Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Industry Growth, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Jojoba Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global

jojoba oil industry trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global jojoba oil market size reached

19,413.4 Tons in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

32,631.7 Tons by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032 .

Jojoba Oil Market Overview:

Jojoba oil is a liquid wax extracted from the seeds of the jojoba plant. This plant has been valued for its oil, which closely resembles human sebum, making it particularly useful for skin and hair care. Jojoba oil is a key ingredient in a variety of cosmetic products, including moisturizers, shampoos, and conditioners, due to its moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. It is also widely used as a carrier oil in aromatherapy and for massage. The oil is rich in vitamins and minerals such as vitamin E, zinc, and copper, which contribute to its health benefits. In addition to its cosmetic uses, it has practical applications such as lubrication for machinery and as an eco-friendly alternative to whale oil. It is considered a sustainable resource, as the jojoba plant is hardy and can survive in harsh desert conditions, requiring minimal water.

Jojoba Oil Market Trends:

The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic skincare and haircare products is driving the global market. Jojoba oil is renowned for its hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a popular choice for cosmetic formulations. Moreover, the rising trend of clean beauty and the move away from synthetic chemicals has propelled the demand for natural ingredients, such as jojoba oil. Besides, the market is benefiting from strategic collaborations and research. Manufacturers are teaming up with researchers and other stakeholders to study the full range of applications and benefits of jojoba oil, paving the way for innovative uses and formulations. Furthermore, globalization and the ease of online shopping have made jojoba oil more accessible to consumers around the world, irrespective of geographic limitations.

Competitive Landscape:



Purcell Jojoba International

Eco Oil Argentina SA

Egyptian Natural Oil Co.

Inca Oil SA

The Jojoba Company Desert Whale Jojoba Company

Jojoba Oil Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:



Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

