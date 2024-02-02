Lenderlogix Celebrates Its Third Appearance On Housingwire's Annual Tech100 List Of Innovative Mortgage Technology Firms

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - LenderLogix , a leading provider of mortgage automation software and application programming interfaces (APIs), today announced it has been named to HousingWire magazine's annual Tech100 list. The Tech100 award seeks to highlight the most innovative technology companies across the housing sector.







Image Caption: LenderLogix.

LenderLogix was founded with the mission of delivering a meaningful and agile way for lenders to provide borrowers with a custom, digital-forward mortgage experience. This vision has resulted in the company's current suite of solutions, which have enabled hundreds of lending organizations to improve their borrower-facing digital footprint quickly and easily without squandering their bottom line.

“Lenders' need for agile technology is only growing. As the mortgage landscape shifts and consumer expectations grow, using outdated antique systems no longer meets borrower expectations, to put it simply,” said LenderLogix founder and CEO Patrick O'Brien.“We're extremely proud of the better user experience we've brought for all parties through our product suite and thank HousingWire for recognizing our efforts.”

LenderLogix offers a suite of tightly integrated white-labeled solutions for lenders of all sizes. Its product suite includes LiteSpeed , a white-labeled point of sale (POS) solution; QuickQual , which provides borrowers and real estate agents the ability to run payment and closing cost scenarios and generate/update pre-approval letters instantly; Fee Chaser , which sends the borrower a unique link to pay mortgage origination fees from any device seamlessly; and CRA Analytics' intuitive dashboards that enable lenders to track and measure their affordable lending and Community Reinvestment Act-related initiatives.

“One of the most exciting parts of my role at HousingWire is having a front row seat to witness stunning innovation in mortgage and real estate,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.“HousingWire is dedicated to serving housing professionals with the full picture, and the full picture isn't complete without deep and insightful coverage and resources to help mortgage and real estate professionals uncover the innovators and solutions that drive growth and efficiency in the housing sector.”

About LenderLogix:

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today's mortgage lenders. The company's suite of products addresses the speed at which today's real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit .

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

Explore more at .

