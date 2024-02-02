SANY India Showcases \Make In India\ Global Construction Equipment Lineup At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 02, 2024: SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, participates at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, showcasing its latest innovation in the construction Equipment Industry. The expo serves as an opportunity for SANY India to present its state-of-the-art machinery, contributing to the advancement of the construction industry. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is taking place from February 1-3, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.



SANY India proudly presents wide range of innovative construction equipment lineup at Bharat Mobility 2024, exemplifying technological innovation tailored to meet the diverse demands of the construction industry. The products featured in SANY\'s lineup at the expo are manufactured in India with a focus on catering to global markets, embodying the highest standards of quality. Among these globally competitive products are the STH 1256 Telescopic Handler for outstanding lifting capacity and reach, the SSR 120 Soil Compactor designed for superior road construction efficiency, the precision-engineered Paver SAP100C-10 for extensive highway projects, and the powerful SCM 1000 Milling Machine for unmatched milling depth and performance.



In alignment with the Indian government\'s \'Make in India\' initiative, SANY India has recently achieved a significant milestone by exporting machinery to the US market. This strategic move underscores SANY India\'s commitment to fostering the Indian manufacturing landscape. By contributing to the global market while maintaining a focus on domestic production, SANY India reinforces its dedication to making India a pivotal manufacturing hub in the international ground.



Commenting on the Occasion, Mr Deepak Garg, Managing Director of SANY and South Asia, said, \"At SANY India we are proud to showcase our localized, global quality construction equipment at Bharat Mobility 2024, symbolizing a significant step in advancing infrastructure development in India and beyond. Our showcased products are advanced construction equipment manufactured in India specifically for the global market. From Excavators to telehandlers and soil compactors to all sort of road machinery, each machine showcased at the expo exemplifies the values of quality, performance, and sustainability defining our success. This opportunity allows us to align our solutions with the evolving needs of the Indian infrastructure sector.\"



SANY India is proud to be known as \"Naye Bharat ka Nirmata\". Currently, over 30,000 Sany machines are actively contributing to big and local infrastructure projects around the country, strengthening their place as a key participant in defining India\'s infrastructure growth. SANY India has gained market leadership in a variety of construction equipment areas because to its extensive product line, global build quality, service commitment, creative solutions, and construction equipment manufacturing expertise. The participation at the Bharat Mobility Expo will provide several possibilities for SANY India to collaborate and influence the future of Indian Infrastructure Development.



ABOUT SANY India



SANY India offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, SANY India invested more than INR 1000 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, SANY India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.



The company has already established a strong network of around 42 dealers and 260 touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. SANY has more than 30000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, SANY India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India\'s focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.





