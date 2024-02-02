Comprehensive Reconstruction Works Begin In Chernihiv Region's Yahidne

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of a pilot project on comprehensive reconstruction, the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry has started repair works in more than 20 houses in the Chernihiv region's village of Yahidne.

The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Among the objects where roofs are now being replaced and facades insulated, there are both apartment blocks and detached houses. More than 20 of them in total,” the report states.

According to the data from the ministry, during hostilities, a total of 101 detached houses and 17 apartment blocks (74 apartments) were destroyed or damaged in Yahidne, which is situated 15 kilometers away from the city of Chernihiv. As the settlement was de-occupied, urgent repairs were carried out using volunteer funds and international assistance, so that people were able to live in their houses. Now, 350 local residents have already returned home.

In 2023, Yahidne was included on the list of war-affected settlements to be renovated as part of the pilot project on comprehensive reconstruction. The main purpose of this project is not only to rebuild everything that had been destroyed but create a new architectural space in the same style. Some houses will be modernized, having their roofs, windows and entrance doors replaced and insulated.

A new cultural hall with a bomb shelter will be built in the central part of the village to replace the one that had been destroyed by Russian occupiers. Meanwhile, a local school where Russian invaders set up a headquarters during occupation and held hostage about 370 local residents (including 70 children) in its basement will be transformed into a memorial.

The ministry expects that the main reconstruction works in Yahidne will be completed by the end of 2024.