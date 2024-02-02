Haytham Albizem, MD, FACP, FACC, An Interventional Cardiologist With Heart & Vascular Care Consultants, LLC

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A highly trained interventional cardiologist, Dr. Albizem is the CEO and President of Heart & Vascular Care Consultants, LLC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Albizem draws on 28 years of experience in clinical and interventional cardiology to focus his practice on optimizing circulatory health for his patients. His extensive education and experience qualify him to apply the most advanced medical technology available to conduct procedures such as cardiac catheterization, angioplasty, arterial and vein procedures, pacemaker implantation, and defibrillator implantation

Syrian-born, Dr. Albizem graduated with his Medical Degree from Damascus University Faculty of Medicine in 1986. Following that, he completed his residency in internal medicine at St. Barnabas Hospital/Cornell University from 1989 to 1992.

Subsequently, Dr. Albizem pursued a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the University of Pennsylvania/presbyterian Medical Center from 1993 to 1996. His academic journey continued with a fellowship in interventional cardiology at Kaiser Permanente Southern California (Los Angeles)/University of Southern California from 1999 to 2000.

Board certified in five specialties, including cardiology, interventional cardiology, internal medicine, electrophysiology, and nuclear medicine, Dr. Albizem is recognized as a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine, American Board of Cardiology, American Board and the American Board of Nuclear Medicine.

On a professional level, Dr. Albizem is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC), and a member of both the American Society of Echocardiography and the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology.

Apart from his private practice, Dr. Albizem is the current Director of Catheterization and Intervention at Heart Care Consultants and the previous Director of Catheterization and Intervention at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. Furthermore, he is also the CEO and President of Monitor Health, a privately owned company that was established in 2012.

Interventional cardiology is a branch of cardiology that deals specifically with the catheter-based treatment of structural heart and vascular diseases.

Once named one of“America's Top Cardiologists” by the Consumer Research Council, Dr. Albizem also has published numerous works in medical journals and has served as a presenter in national peer meetings.

On a more personal note, he is fluent in both English and Arabic.

