Visa-Free Regime For Citizens Of Uzbekistan Entering Iran To Be Effective From Feb 4


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Ali-Reza Bigdeli, announced that citizens of 28 countries, including Uzbekistan, will be able to enter the country without a visa starting from February 4, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

He noted that the 28 countries include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Tanzania, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Seychelles, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Cuba, Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus and India (by air).

Visa-free regime applies only when Indian citizens enter Iran using air transport, but they must obtain a visa if they wish to enter through land borders.

In December 2023, the Iranian government ratified a decision to abolish one-way visa requirements for citizens of 33 countries, including Uzbekistan. At that time, the country's tourism minister said that this decision would put an end to negative propaganda and Europhobia about Iran.

