US Oracle Advisory Group To Observe Presidential Poll In Azerbaijan's Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Oracle Advisory Group will hold observations in Azerbaijan's
Garabagh for the first time, Vlada Galan from the Oracle Advisory
Group said at a press conference in Shusha city, Azernews reports.
She noted that, in total, the group will be observing the
election in Azerbaijan for the fifth time.
“We have five experienced employees in Azerbaijan. A survey has
already been conducted among 3,000 voters,” Galan added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
