US Oracle Advisory Group To Observe Presidential Poll In Azerbaijan's Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Oracle Advisory Group will hold observations in Azerbaijan's Garabagh for the first time, Vlada Galan from the Oracle Advisory Group said at a press conference in Shusha city, Azernews reports.

She noted that, in total, the group will be observing the election in Azerbaijan for the fifth time.

“We have five experienced employees in Azerbaijan. A survey has already been conducted among 3,000 voters,” Galan added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.