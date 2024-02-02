Gulf Air Resumes Flights To Four Destinations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the resumption of its flights to four destinations during the upcoming summer season, spanning from June to September.

The four destinations are Nice in France, Sharm Alshaikh and Alexandria in Egypt and Bodrum in Turkey, each destination will be operated with two weekly flights by Airbus A320 and A321.

- Nice, France on Sunday and Thursdays starting from June 2nd to September 29.

- Sharm El Sheikh and Alexandria, Wednesdays and Saturdays starting from June 1st to September 14.

- Bodrum, Thursday and Saturdays starting from June 15th to September 14.

Gulf Air passengers can stay updated on flight timings by downloading the Gulf Air mobile application or visiting Gulf Air website