Is Mohanlal's Neru copied from THIS Hollywood film? Read on

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jeethu Joseph's Neru is said to be majorly inspired by Jack Sholder's film 'Sketch Artist II: Hands That See'. Despite the honours, Neru also ended up courting controversy for plagiarism accusations.



Neru, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, will be released in theatres on December 21, 2023. It is presently available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Despite the plaudits, Neru was also accused of plagiarism, which sparked controversy.

There were allegations and reports that Neru was greatly inspired by the film Sketch Artist II: Hands That See, directed by Jack Sholder.



Jeff Fahey and Courteney Cox acted in the film as leads Sketch Artist II revolves around a serial rapist. A blind woman named Emmy (Courteney Cox) becomes his victim.

This became evident in a few scenes of both the films. Like, Emmy works with a police sketch artist, using her sense of touch to assist the artist in drawing the rapist's face.



Neru, starring Mohanlal, follows the same route. Netizens noted the startling similarities and shared memes on social media, drawing parallels between the flicks.

Neru also became embroiled in trouble due to the allegations levelled by the scriptwriter Deepu K Unni.

Petitioner Deepu K Unni alleged the filmmakers misappropriated Neru's script, his intellectual property.

He petitioned the CBFC, Union Government, state government, and state police to halt the film's distribution. The Kerala High Court did not stay the film's release.