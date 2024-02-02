               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Is Mohanlal's Neru Copied From THIS Hollywood Film? Read On


2/2/2024 2:00:44 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jeethu Joseph's Neru is said to be majorly inspired by Jack Sholder's film 'Sketch Artist II: Hands That See'. Despite the honours, Neru also ended up courting controversy for plagiarism accusations.

Is Mohanlal's Neru copied from THIS Hollywood film? Read on

Neru, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, will be released in theatres on December 21, 2023. It is presently available on Disney Plus Hotstar.



Despite the plaudits, Neru was also accused of plagiarism, which sparked controversy.

Is Mohanlal's Neru copied from THIS Hollywood film? Read on

There were allegations and reports that Neru was greatly inspired by the film Sketch Artist II: Hands That See, directed by Jack Sholder.

Is Mohanlal's Neru copied from THIS Hollywood film? Read on

Jeff Fahey and Courteney Cox acted in the film as leads Sketch Artist II revolves around a serial rapist. A blind woman named Emmy (Courteney Cox) becomes his victim.

Is Mohanlal's Neru copied from THIS Hollywood film? Read on

This became evident in a few scenes of both the films. Like, Emmy works with a police sketch artist, using her sense of touch to assist the artist in drawing the rapist's face.

Is Mohanlal's Neru copied from THIS Hollywood film? Read on

Neru, starring Mohanlal, follows the same route. Netizens noted the startling similarities and shared memes on social media, drawing parallels between the flicks.

Is Mohanlal's Neru copied from THIS Hollywood film? Read on

According to reports,
Neru also became embroiled in trouble due to the allegations levelled by the scriptwriter Deepu K Unni.

Is Mohanlal's Neru copied from THIS Hollywood film? Read on

Petitioner Deepu K Unni alleged the filmmakers misappropriated Neru's script, his intellectual property.

Is Mohanlal's Neru copied from THIS Hollywood film? Read on

He petitioned the CBFC, Union Government, state government, and state police to halt the film's distribution. The Kerala High Court did not stay the film's release.

MENAFN02022024007385015968ID1107803015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search