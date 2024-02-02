BOOKING UNVEILS NEW AD CAMPAIGN, FEATURING TINA FEY, ENCOURAGING TRAVELERS TO EMBRACE THE BOOKING.YEAH FEELING AND 'BOOK WHOEVER YOU WANT TO BE'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Unlocking Vacation Personalities and Possibilities with Star-Studded Cameos from Glenn Close, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer, the New Booking Creative Will Air for the First Time During the "Big Game" on February 11

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, is launching a new ad campaign to show that you can "book whoever you want to be" on vacation. The campaign, featuring award-winning American actor, producer and writer Tina Fey marks the continuation of the successful Booking campaign that will debut live during the "big game" on February 11. A sneak peek of the ad can be found on YouTube/Bookingcom .

The brand's new ad campaign with Tina Fey focuses on the evolving desires of travelers to explore the diverse personas within themselves and choose who they want to be every time they travel, encouraging them to discover the millions of places to stay that Booking has to offer, with just a touch of a button. Comedic cameos from actors and icons Glenn Close, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer help showcase the variety of properties on Booking - from hotels and vacation rentals to unique properties and more - while highlighting that the joy of booking extends beyond choosing a place, rather imagining the person you could become once you get there.

With creative developed by Zulu Alpha Kilo, and Mindshare managing the media strategy and planning, the integrated campaign will run across TV - including prime time - audio streaming, online and social channels. The campaign includes a mix of :30 and :15 second commercials, including the "big game" spot - "Tina Fey books whoever she wants to be '" - as well as "Sasquatch Tina Fey books a cabin ," and "Influencer Tina Fey books a boutique hotel " and a :90 extended version of the "big game" spot. All of the ads can be viewed on YouTube/Bookingcom .

"Booking is on a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world," says Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking. "This year's Booking campaign shows that travelers can book whoever they want to be by using our seamless app, with a wide range of unique places to stay across the U.S. and the globe. The talented Tina Fey and surprising cameos by Glenn Close, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer helped bring the creative to life in a fun, optimistic, comedic way that resonates with American travelers."

Americans are feeling empowered to be the stars of their own life when traveling in 2024, with 64%* of travelers feeling more 'main character energy' while on vacation than when at home and 50% saying they have a travel alter-ego. With Booking's vast array of trip possibilities and places to stay - from sleek city hotels and beach houses, to cabins and treehouses, to apartments, tiny homes and more - travelers can embrace a new persona every time they book a new adventure for the ultimate Booking experience.

SOURCES / METHODOLOGY:

*Travel Predictions 2024 research commissioned by Booking and conducted among a sample of adults who plan to travel for business or leisure in the next 12-24 months. In total, 27,730 respondents across 33 countries and territories were polled (including 1008 from Argentina, 1012 from Australia, 505 from Austria, 1001 from Belgium, 1002 from Brazil, 1009 from Canada, 1009 from China, 1002 from Colombia, 508 from Croatia, 504 from Denmark, 1011 from France, 1011 from Germany, 1016 from Hong Kong, 1004 from India, 510 from Ireland, 504 from Israel, 1014 from Italy, 1004 from Japan, 1009 from Mexico, 1014 from The Netherlands, 1015 from New Zealand, 500 from Portugal, 502 from Singapore, 1010 from South Korea, 1009 from Spain, 502 from Sweden, 507 from Switzerland, 504 from Taiwan, 1003 from Thailand, 502 from the UAE, 1007 from the UK, 1005 from the US and 1007 from Vietnam). Respondents completed an online survey in July 2023.

About

Booking :

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), Booking's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit booking.

