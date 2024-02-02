(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating Unity

LGBTQ Celebrates Mardi Gras

- -Alice Walker

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrate Diversity and Unity: Join the 2024 Gay Mardi Gras Balls in New Orleans

Karen Brem, Marketing Director of the New Orleans Guest House, extends a warm invitation to individuals from all over to join the vibrant LGBTQ community in New Orleans for the much-anticipated 2024 Gay Mardi Gras Balls. This annual celebration is not just an event but a testament to the city's rich history of diversity, inclusion, and boundless joy.

The 2024 festivities will feature two of the most renowned balls: the Krewe of Armeinius Ball and the Mystic Krewe of the Lords of Leather Ball. These events promise an unforgettable experience filled with elaborate costumes, breathtaking performances, and an atmosphere of unity and celebration.

Krewe of Armeinius Ball 2024

Date: Friday, February 09, 2024

Time: 6:00 pm doors open, Tableau begins at 8:00 pm

Location: Frederick J. Sigur Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette, LA.

The Krewe of Armeinius, one of the oldest LGBTQ krewes in New Orleans, is set to dazzle attendees with its spectacular 2024 ball. Known for its elaborate themes and costumes, the Armeinius Ball is a pinnacle of creativity and celebration within the LGBTQ community. Guests can expect an evening of extravagant entertainment, designed to honor the traditions of Mardi Gras while championing LGBTQ rights and visibility.

Mystic Krewe of the Lords of Leather Ball 2024

Date: Sunday, February 11,2024

Time: Doors open 7:00 pm, Tableau begins at 8:00 pm

Location: John A. Alario, Sr. Event Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego, LA.

The Mystic Krewe of the Lords of Leather will host its 2024 ball, continuing its tradition of blending the historic Mardi Gras festivities with the unique spirit of the leather community. This ball is renowned for its mix of ritual, revelry, and camaraderie, set against a backdrop of stunning costumes and performances. Attendees are invited to immerse themselves in an environment where leather culture is celebrated in all its forms.

The New Orleans Guest House is proud to support these hallmark events of the Gay Mardi Gras season. While the Guest House does not claim to be the center of the festivities, it promises clean, affordable accommodations and a warm, welcoming staff to all who choose to stay during their celebration in New Orleans.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests from around the globe to experience the joy and unity of the Gay Mardi Gras Balls," said Karen Brem. "Our goal is to provide a comfortable and inclusive base from which visitors can explore the rich tapestry of New Orleans' LGBTQ culture and partake in the exuberant celebrations."

For those planning to attend the 2024 Gay Mardi Gras Balls, the New Orleans Guest House encourages early booking to secure your stay during this bustling season of festivity.

About New Orleans Guest House:

Nestled in the heart of New Orleans, the Guest House is a charming retreat known for its intimate atmosphere, historic surroundings, and commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all visitors. With its prime location, guests are perfectly positioned to explore the vibrant culture and festivities that make Mardi Gras in New Orleans an unforgettable experience.

For more information about the 2024 Gay Mardi Gras Balls and accommodations at the New Orleans Guest House, please contact:

Karen Brem

New Orleans Guest House

+1 504-566-1177

neworleansguest

