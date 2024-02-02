Expelled Afghan Migrants From Pakistan Borrow Money To Survive: WFP

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Program (WFP) has recently announced that Afghan returnees forcibly expelled from Pakistan are currently borrowing money just to survive.

The organization revealed this on Thursday, February 1st, by releasing a video clip, stating that over half a million Afghan migrants have been forcibly deported by the Pakistani government in nearly five months.

The agency added that Afghan migrants are now forced to borrow money just to survive, without any facilities or support.

The organization's website states that currently almost all expelled migrants are in a state of confusion.

The World Food Program has stated that some of these returning migrants are still hungry and, more than anything else, they need food assistance.

This comes as the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of the Taliban of Afghanistan announced yesterday that the Japanese ambassador has reported 100 million yen in assistance for various sectors to support returning migrants in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of the Taliban in Afghanistan, citing the Japanese ambassador in Kabul, emphasized that this money will be used for shelter, tents, winter clothing packages, and health sectors for Afghan migrants.

