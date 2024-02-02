Feed Additives Market Report, Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Feed Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

feed additives market

outlook . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global feed additives

market size reached US$ 37.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Feed Additives Industry:



Rising Livestock Production and Demand for Protein : The global increase in livestock production, driven by growing populations and rising incomes, fuels the demand for feed additives. Feed additives play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of livestock farming by promoting animal growth, improving feed conversion rates, and ensuring overall health. As the global demand for protein-rich diets continues to escalate, especially in emerging economies, the feed additives market experiences significant growth in response to the intensification of livestock farming practices.

Focus on Animal Nutrition and Health : There is a heightened focus on animal welfare, health, and nutrition, driving the adoption of specialized feed additives. Farmers and producers recognize the importance of maintaining optimal animal health to ensure productivity and meet stringent quality standards. Feed additives, such as probiotics, prebiotics, and amino acids, are increasingly utilized to enhance digestive health, immunity, and nutrient absorption in animals. This emphasis on comprehensive animal care propels the growth of the feed additives market as a vital component of modern livestock management practices. Stringent Regulations and Antibiotic Reduction : Evolving regulatory landscapes and a global push towards reducing antibiotic use in animal agriculture contribute to the growth of the feed additives market. Governments and industry stakeholders are implementing stringent regulations to address concerns about antibiotic resistance and promote sustainable farming practices. As a result, feed additives, including alternatives to antibiotics, gain prominence for their role in improving animal performance without relying on traditional antibiotic growth promoters. The market responds to this shift with increased demand for innovative and regulatory-compliant feed additive solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Solvay S.A.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Hansen Holding A/S

Invivo Communications Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Adisseo France SAS Alltech

Feed Additives Market Report Segmentation:

By Source:



Synthetic Natural

Synthetic represents the largest market segment as it is easier and cheaper to produce as compared to natural sources.

By Product Type:



Amino Acids



Lysine



Methionine



Threonine

Tryptophan

Phosphates



Monocalcium Phosphate



Dicalcium Phosphate



Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate



Defulorinated Phosphate



Tricalcium Phosphate

Others

Vitamins



Fat-Soluble

Water-Soluble

Acidifiers



Propionic Acid



Formic Acid



Citric Acid



Lactic Acid



Sorbic Acid



Malic Acid



Acetic Acid

Others

Carotenoids



Astaxanthin



Canthaxanthin



Lutein

Beta-Carotene

Enzymes



Phytase



Protease

Others

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers



Binders

Modifiers

Flavors and Sweeteners



Flavors

Sweeteners

Antibiotics



Tetracycline



Penicillin

Others

Minerals



Potassium



Calcium



Phosphorus



Magnesium



Sodium



Iron



Zinc



Copper



Manganese

Others

Antioxidants



Bha



Bht



Ethoxyquin

Others

Non-Protein Nitrogen



Urea



Ammonia

Others

Preservatives



Mold Inhibitors

Anticaking Agents

Phytogenics



Essential Oils



Herbs and Spices



Oleoresin

Others

Probiotics



Lactobacilli



Stretococcus Thermophilus



Bifidobacteria Yeast

Amino acids (lysine, methionine, threonine, and tryptophan) represented the largest segment as they are versatile and can be included in feeds for a variety of animals, widening their market appeal.

By Livestock:



Ruminants



Calves



Dairy Cattle



Beef Cattle

Others

Poultry



Broilers



Layers

Breeders

Swine



Starters



Growers

Sows

Aquatic Animal Others

On the basis of livestock, the market has been divided into ruminants (calves, dairy cattle, beef cattle, and others), poultry (broilers, layers, and breeders), swine (starters, growers, and sows), aquatic animals, and others. For poultry, the market is bolstered by the increasing consumption of poultry meat and eggs worldwide. The swine segment is influenced by the growing pork consumption. On the other hand, the aquatic animal segment is influenced by the escalating demand for fish and other seafood products.

By Form:



Dry Liquid

Dry represented the largest segment as it is easier to store, handle, and mix with feed compared to it's liquid counterparts.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific's dominance in the market is due to rapid industrialization in the livestock sector.

Global Feed Additives Market Trends:

The feed additives market is experiencing notable trends that reflect the evolving landscape of animal nutrition and farming practices. Firstly, there is a rising demand for natural and sustainable feed additives, driven by consumer preferences for healthier and ethically sourced animal products. Secondly, the focus on precision livestock farming is leading to the development of targeted feed additives that address specific health and performance issues in animals, optimizing overall farm efficiency.

Additionally, the industry is witnessing a shift towards alternatives to antibiotics in feed additives, spurred by concerns about antimicrobial resistance and regulatory restrictions. Furthermore, advancements in technology, including the use of data analytics and smart farming solutions, are influencing the development of innovative feed additives, contributing to a more data-driven and efficient approach to animal nutrition. These trends collectively showcase the feed additives market's commitment to sustainability, precision, and technological integration in modern agriculture.

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

