Italian Derby Campaign Kicks Off With Kojiro Hyuga & Others Debuting As New Players Wearing The Juventus Official Uniform Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Italian Derby Campaign alongside the Serie A Inter vs Juventus match that will be held on February 5, 2024 (JST). See the original press release ( ) for more information.

Juventus Selection Transfer

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Italian Derby Campaign alongside the Serie A Inter vs Juventus match that will be held on February 5, 2024 (JST).

Continue Reading

Event Period: Saturday, February 3 16:00 until Saturday, February 17 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Filippo Inzars, Davi, Kojiro Hyuga, and Tresaga debut as new players wearing the Juventus official uniform. One SSR player is guaranteed on Steps 3 and 6, and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 9.

*There is an SP exchange limit.

Inter Selection Transfer

Event Period: Monday, February 19 16:00 until Monday, March 4 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Ryo Ishizaki, Zanetty, and Zlatamović debut as new players wearing the Inter official uniform. One SSR player is guaranteed on Steps 3 and 6, and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 9.

*There is an SP exchange limit.

Italian Derby: Event Missions

Event Period: Monday, February 5 16:00 until Monday, February 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Clear the missions during the event period to receive the following items.



Special Skill Unlock Medals Carefully Selected Player Transfer Tickets

And more

In addition, an Extreme Event will be held where users can earn points to receive Dreamballs, Formations, and more.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:















AndroidTM 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:







Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:







Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:



Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

















Official X Account:













@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:





Official YouTube Channel:





Official Discord Channel:





Copyright:





©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA







©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM







© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store:

Google Play:

AppGallery: #/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.