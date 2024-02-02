               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Italian Derby Campaign Kicks Off With Kojiro Hyuga & Others Debuting As New Players Wearing The Juventus Official Uniform Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team


2/2/2024 2:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Italian Derby Campaign alongside the Serie A Inter vs Juventus match that will be held on February 5, 2024 (JST). See the original press release ( ) for more information.

Juventus Selection Transfer

Event Period: Saturday, February 3 16:00 until Saturday, February 17 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Filippo Inzars, Davi, Kojiro Hyuga, and Tresaga debut as new players wearing the Juventus official uniform. One SSR player is guaranteed on Steps 3 and 6, and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 9.

*There is an SP exchange limit.

Inter Selection Transfer

Event Period: Monday, February 19 16:00 until Monday, March 4 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Ryo Ishizaki, Zanetty, and Zlatamović debut as new players wearing the Inter official uniform. One SSR player is guaranteed on Steps 3 and 6, and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 9.

*There is an SP exchange limit.

Italian Derby: Event Missions

Event Period: Monday, February 5 16:00 until Monday, February 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Clear the missions during the event period to receive the following items.

  • Special Skill Unlock Medals
  • Carefully Selected Player Transfer Tickets

And more

In addition, an Extreme Event will be held where users can earn points to receive Dreamballs, Formations, and more.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:







 AndroidTM 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre:


Head-to-head football simulation game
Price:


Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions:

 Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website:








Official X Account:






 @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page:
Official YouTube Channel:


Official Discord Channel:
Copyright:


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA



©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM



© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store:

Google Play:

AppGallery: #/app/C105375049

