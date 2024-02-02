Controversial Actress-Model Poonam Pandey Succumbs To Cancer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) The controversial model-cum-actress Poonam Pandey succumbed to cancer at 32, her media team said here on Friday.
“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.
“Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.
“In this time of grief, we would request for privacy, while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” said a statement today.
No details of Pandey's passing, where and when, or whether any of her family members were present, are provided in the message.
She was seen in Bigg Boss (2011), and then made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film“Nasha”,“GST - Galti Sirf Tumhari” (2017), and a few other films and television serials.
In 2011, she grabbed headlines by promising to strip for the Indian cricket team if it bagged the Cricket World Cup that year, and similar such daredevilry on various occasions.
--IANS
qn/dan
MENAFN02022024000231011071ID1107800832
