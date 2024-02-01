For Eclipse Enthusiasts, There's A Better And More Affordable Way To Travel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RV Travel Costs 60% Less For A Family of Four

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to experiencing the thrilling sights and sounds of the upcoming April 8th total solar eclipse – at a cost that is not equally historic – Americans are finding that traveling in an RV and celebrating at one of the more than 5,000 campgrounds along the eclipse's path is far more economical than flying and staying at a hotel.



Cost comparison of an RV vacation over traditional travel - an ideal option to experience the total eclipse this April.

According to a recent Priceline survey of flights to and hotel rates in some of the cities in which the eclipse will be seen, the average airfare is $587 per person and the nightly hotel rate is $238.

Alternatively, the cost of camping in a scenic park or a family-friendly campground is a fraction of that with many campsites available under $75. For those looking to rent an RV for the occasion, RVs that sleep up to 8 people can be rented for less than $100/night.

Even when factoring in the total cost of RV ownership and use, including gas, food, and campground fees, a recent study found that an RV vacation for a family of 4 costs an average of $350/day , significantly less than other forms of travel.

"What better way to appreciate the awe-inspiring solar eclipse transformation of the mid-day sky than by witnessing it in the peaceful and expansive great outdoors," said Craig Kirby, President & CEO of the RV Industry Association . "The fact that it's a lot more affordable to experience this with family and friends in an RV makes this an irresistible option."

The sight of the sun's corona around the moon is expected to be seen from campgrounds along the eclipse's path from Texas to Maine. Many campgrounds in the northeast will be opening early for the season to accommodate eclipse watchers and special viewing parties are scheduled at these and many other campgrounds.

Campgrounds in the 15 states along the path of totality are already experiencing a steep increase in reservations around the date of the eclipse and RV rental company RVshare reports a 2,000% increase in RV rentals for the weekend of April 8 compared to the same time last year. To assist travelers looking for a unique eclipse-viewing experience while RVing, online campsite booking hubs like Campspot are offering a special

eclipse campground booking page .



About the RV Industry Association: With offices in Washington, DC and Elkhart, IN, the RV Industry Association is

the leading trade voice of the $140 billion dollar RV industry, representing over 500 RV companies, including manufacturers and component part suppliers who together produce 98 percent of all RVs made in the United States,

and approximately 60 percent of RVs produced worldwide. RVing is the largest core recreation contributor to the $1.1 trillion outdoor recreation economy, as determined by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

