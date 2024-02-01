How The HUAWEI Matepad Pro 13.2′′ Unlocks Creativity: A Tablet That Transforms Into An Art Studio

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Technology has always influenced art. Those early scribbles on stone walls capture the primitive beginnings of an impulse as old as humanity itself – the desire to create. Painting has come a long way from scribbling primitive cave drawings with sticks and stones. As materials advanced from stone and twigs to brushes and paints, artists gained new and better ways to express their vision. There is no reason to think that we have reached the endpoint. In fact, art is on the cusp of a digital renaissance.

For millennia, paints, papers, and canvases chained the artistic process to studios and workshops. But now, you can create art on the go much more easily with easy-to-pack lightweight tablets. At the tap of a finger, stroke of a stylus, you can sketch, paint and actualise creative vision from anywhere inspiration strikes.

Brushstrokes with an Authentic Feel:

An ultra-slim tablet that transforms into a portable art studio, that's the best way to describe the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2′′. It weighs merely 580g 1 and measures just 5.5mm in thickness. If you are an artist, you will love the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2′′. And it has a lot to do with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3 rd generation) that comes with the tablet. Featuring NearLink technology, the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) is the first in the tablet industry to offer 10,000+ pressure sensitivity levels 2 . It effortlessly captures every detail of your creative vision. The stylus comes with a transparent nib that is specifically designed for drawing.

It lets you experience realism in every stroke, with adjustable line thickness that responds to the slightest pressure, allowing for cleaner, more lifelike brushstrokes. Even when you are having spontaneous bursts of inspiration, the stylus has got your back with its immediate ink response. It transforms your digital canvas into art, making every detail of your artistry vividly come to life. The handy HUAWEI M-Pencil stylus provides Cross-app Color Capture to sample accurate, consistent colours for your illustrations in just one touch.

HUAWEI GoPaint: A Global Online Event for Digital Artists with Exciting Prizes Huawei has elevated the creative experience with the release of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2′′, but it has also recently launched the HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity. It is an online event for digital

artists running from January 5, 2024 to February 29, 2024. This global activity provides a platform to showcase creativity using Huawei tablets, which offer a range of features tailored for artistic creation.

Participants can submit their digital artworks under three conceptual categories – Culture, City, and Character. Winning entries will receive creation funds ranging from $2,000 to $5,000. They will also garner in-app placements and global media coverage. Through celebrations of innovation and self-expression, the event hopes to bring the concept of“Creation of Beauty” to life.

To participate in the HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, simply submit your artwork in either of the following methods, before the submission deadline, February 29, 2024 at 24:00 Beijing Time (GMT +8):

Method 1: Open My HUAWEI app on your phone or tablet, register within the app, and submit your work on the GoPaint page in the app.

Method 2: Post your work on Instagram or Facebook with #HUAWEIGoPaint, and mention the huaweimobile official account.

HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity will have three conceptual categories:

1. Culture – Culture is the calling of all creators, the essence of our soul, where experience meets inspiration, and possibilities are endless.

2. City – If the world is a blank canvas, its cities are the lines, dots and brushstrokes that colour it.

3. Character – We are nothing without the people around us. The everyday acts of kindness, bravery, love, and resilience that give our lives meaning and purpose.

Submission Requirements:

Artworks should be submitted in either JPG or PNG format, with a resolution of at least 300 dpi, and a file size of no more than 20 MB. Each uploaded work must have a 30 to 80-word text description. Participants can only use HUAWEI tablets to create their artwork – any model is acceptable.

It&'s an exciting opportunity to showcase your artwork globally, have it featured in-app placements, and tell your stories to the world.

For Your Writing Needs:

Even with all these sophisticated features for artists, the MatePad Pro 13.2” does pay attention to notetakers. Besides the firm transparent nib that is better suited for drawing, the M-Pencil also offers an opaque nib for writing or taking notes. So, if you need to jot down notes swiftly in the boardroom or in a lecture hall, you'll love the improved writing experience with lower delay, precise lines, and adaptive pressure. The stylus also offers pixel-level accurate writing and adaptive pressure for various writing needs.

Furthermore, the MatePad Pro 13.2′′ paired with the new HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard delivers a PC- like experience, letting you keep up with your tasks wherever you are, whether you are in a car or at a desk.

With its ultra-slim build and the powerful HUAWEI M-Pencil (3 rd generation) stylus, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2” elevates the writing and drawing experience to new heights. This tablet, sleek in design yet robust in functionality, is the perfect companion for every user seeking a superior writing and artistic experience.