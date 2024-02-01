Azerbaijani CEC Shares Over Ballot Papers With District Election Commissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has completed the transfer
of ballots to district election commissions in connection with the
extraordinary presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent
Media Center.
The ballots have been delivered to the electoral districts in
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the electoral
districts covering the liberated territories, as well as the
electoral districts encompassing remote regions of the country and
all other electoral districts.
Thus, the process is now complete.
After distributing the ballots to the district electoral
commissions as per the procedures outlined in the Electoral Code,
at least three days before the start of the voting, they will be
handed over from the district electoral commissions to the precinct
electoral commissions.
To note, the printing of ballots started on January 24, and over
6.5 million copies have been printed.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
