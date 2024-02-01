Azerbaijani CEC Shares Over Ballot Papers With District Election Commissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has completed the transfer of ballots to district election commissions in connection with the extraordinary presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

The ballots have been delivered to the electoral districts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the electoral districts covering the liberated territories, as well as the electoral districts encompassing remote regions of the country and all other electoral districts.

Thus, the process is now complete.

After distributing the ballots to the district electoral commissions as per the procedures outlined in the Electoral Code, at least three days before the start of the voting, they will be handed over from the district electoral commissions to the precinct electoral commissions.

To note, the printing of ballots started on January 24, and over 6.5 million copies have been printed.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

