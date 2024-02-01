ISG Strengthens Leadership Team With Addition Of David Merrill As Executive Vice President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANVERS, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Service Group (ISG), a national provider of claim and litigation support services to the insurance and legal communities, today announced that David Merrill has joined ISG as executive vice president and will serve on the company's leadership team.



Merrill brings over 25 years of experience and a stellar track record in the investigative and insurance cost containment markets. His visionary leadership style and deep industry knowledge will continue to drive ISG to new heights as the company enters a phase of accelerated growth.

“Dave's proven track record in creating high-performing work environments is matched by his passion for developing innovative solutions that add value for customers,” said Bob Reardon, CEO of ISG.“We're excited to welcome Dave to ISG and are confident that his leadership style and energy will blend nicely into the company's culture.”

Previously in his career, Merrill served as CEO of ICS Merrill, an investigative services company providing surveillance, SIU and compliance, and claims investigations worldwide. In 2016, the company merged with Global Options to form CoventBridge, where he continued to serve as CEO and Vice Chairman for more than five years until joining Gain Life as its CEO.

“I'm excited to join the team at ISG in delivering on its mission to help clients achieve optimal claim outcomes,” said Merrill.“The company's four service areas – medical management, clinical management, investigation management and record management – are core services needed by carriers and no one else in the industry has integrated these offerings as ISG has to make the claims process easier.”

As a forward-thinking, analytical and inspirational leader, Dave will play a central role in integrating technology and fostering high performance across the company's product lines to continue to enhance the claims experience for the company's valued clients.

ISG is a national market leader leveraging a combination of advanced technology and human ingenuity to help customers elevate claim outcomes. With over twenty-five years of industry expertise, our company possesses a deep understanding of the challenges within the market and delivers a comprehensive range of solutions to help reduce unnecessary losses and improve claims cycle times. Our comprehensive range of services encompass medical management, inclusive of IMEs and peer reviews, clinical services, record management and extensive investigation solutions including social intelligence, surveillance, fraud and compliance, and SIU services. All services are delivered under the ISG brand, providing complete transparency to customers in the markets we serve. Discover the ISG difference at

