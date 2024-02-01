Qatar, UK Discuss Investment And Finanical Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom H E Oliver Dowden which was held in Doha at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance.
Minister of Finance also met seperately with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Hungary H E Peter Szijjarto.
During the meetings, they discussed strengthening and expanding bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the investment, financial and economic fields, in addition to various topics of common interest.
MENAFN01022024000063011010ID1107796390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.