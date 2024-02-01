Development Works Are In Progress In The Alat Free Economic Zone

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The development of the new territories allocated to the Alat
Free Economic Zone is in progress in order to provide the investors
with a favorable business climate.
In this regard, based on past experienсe, the working group has
been formed by the relevant Decree of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan aimed at ensuring the efficient organization and
proper coordination of the matters related to the development of
the next stage territories allocated to the Alat Free Economic
Zone. The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil
Jabbarov has been appointed as the head the Working group, which
consists of representatives of the relevant state institutions and
organizations, as well as the Alat Free Economic Zone
Authority.
The main purpose of the establishment of the working group is to
prepare the Master Plan of the territories allocated to the Alat
Free Economic Zone and, on the basis of this Plan, to develop and
implement the projects of the on-site and off-site transportation
(railway and highways), and utilities (water, gas, electricity,
sewage, etc.) infrastructure with the participation of the relevant
state institutions and organizations.
It is crucial to note that the establishment and the operation
of the working group will ensure the faster and more efficient
development of the territories allocated to the Alat Free Economic
Zone and of the relevant infrastructure.
