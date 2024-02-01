Turkmenistan And Japanese Corporations To Smarten Up Energy Industry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February. Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya State Concern and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Itochu Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding on projects for the construction of a gasoline plant from natural gas and fertilizer plants, Trend reports.

The document was signed during negotiations between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Ken Saito, in Tokyo city.

Following the meeting, which took place within the framework of the working visit of the Turkmen delegation to Japan, an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding in the field of energy transition was also signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan.

According to the document, the countries plan to work together on an energy transition using various energy sources and technologies, including energy conservation, renewable sources, hydrogen, ammonia, and methane leakage prevention.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the economic and energy spheres.

Meanwhile, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov is on a working visit to Japan on January 22–23, 2024.

During the visit, meetings were planned in the government, parliament, relevant ministries, and departments with the leadership of financial and export credit agencies and leading Japanese companies.