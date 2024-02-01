Turkmenistan And Japanese Corporations To Smarten Up Energy Industry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February. Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya State Concern and Kawasaki Heavy
Industries, Ltd., Itochu Corporation signed a Memorandum of
Understanding on projects for the construction of a gasoline plant
from natural gas and fertilizer plants, Trend reports.
The document was signed during negotiations between the Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs
of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and the Minister of Economy, Trade
and Industry of Japan, Ken Saito, in Tokyo city.
Following the meeting, which took place within the framework of
the working visit of the Turkmen delegation to Japan, an
intergovernmental memorandum of understanding in the field of
energy transition was also signed between the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and
Industry of Japan.
According to the document, the countries plan to work together
on an energy transition using various energy sources and
technologies, including energy conservation, renewable sources,
hydrogen, ammonia, and methane leakage prevention.
During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation in
the economic and energy spheres.
Meanwhile, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Foreign
Minister Rashid Meredov is on a working visit to Japan on January
22–23, 2024.
During the visit, meetings were planned in the government,
parliament, relevant ministries, and departments with the
leadership of financial and export credit agencies and leading
Japanese companies.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.