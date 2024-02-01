EDGE Appoints Saif Al Dahbashi As President Of Its Missiles & Weapons Cluster

(MENAFN- Mid-East) EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, today announced the appointment of Saif Ali Al Dahbashi to the position of President of the Missiles & Weapons Cluster. Previously CEO of EDGE entity AL TAIF, Al Dahbashi brings with him over 18 years of experience in shaping and implementing large-scale transformational programmes across major commercial organisations.

In his new position, Al Dahbashi will provide oversight and strategic direction on the development and business functions of four companies within the cluster, which includes Al TARIQ, CARACAL, HALCON, and LAHAB.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said:“Saif's appointment brings considerable industry experience, business acumen, and leadership skills to the Missile and Weapons cluster. His proven track record in successfully guiding operations in his previous role will be invaluable in the continued development of next-generation smart weapon technologies in the UAE, and in forging important international partnerships for sustained export growth. I am confident that he will expand and harness the diverse capabilities within the cluster and lead it to a prosperous future. I wish him every success in his new role.”

The Missiles & Weapons Cluster is one of five clusters within EDGE, with a dedicated focus to the design, development, and manufacturing of industry-leading smart weapons, firearms, and munitions.