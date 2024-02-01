Oman Air Reduces Flights To Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, has reduced flights and destinations to and from Bangladesh as part of its plan to increase its economic capacity. The company also announced to reduce the number of flights and destinations in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, it said on January

29.

According to reports, Oman Air has cancelled flight operations to Chattogram, Islamabad, Lahore and Colombo. However, the city of Sialkot in Pakistan was newly added.

The number of flights to certain destinations on Indian routes will also be reduced, Oman Air said. However, flights to Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram, two Indian destinations that are currently operating, will be increased.

Oman Air said the three destinations will be operated on a seasonal basis, depending on demand: Trabzon on the Black Sea coast of northeastern Turkey in the summer and Zurich in Switzerland as well as Malé, the capital of the Maldives, in the winter.