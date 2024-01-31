DEKA Plays Its Poker Quad With Four New Laser Platforms At IMCAS Paris, The World Dermatology And Plastic And Aesthetic...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--DEKA, an Italian subsidiary of the El. Group, listed on the Eurostar Next of Borsa Italiana (ELN), specialized in the development and production of pioneering Energy Based devices for aesthetics and surgery, on the occasion of the 25th IMCAS World Congress, which will be held in Paris from February 1-3, has announced the launch of 4 new laser platforms which integrate the“PRO” line, presented during the World Congress of Dermatology (WCD) held in Singapore last July.

After the success obtained in the US and Canada, DEKA, with its laser systems, among which the very famous lunch-time CoolPeel® treatment for face rejuvenation, and epilation is now introducing the TETRA PRO TM, MOTUS PRO TM, SMARTXIDE PRO TM and TORO TM platforms to the market.

With these new solutions DEKA transforms traditional dermatology laser technology paradigms, aesthetic medicine and dermatologic surgery, opening them to new practical frontiers.

Riccardo Stocchi – The company's Innovation Manager stated:“The enthusiasm for the success we obtained with the PRO line and the ability to anticipate physicians' requests, have turned, once again, into DEKA's ability to create innovation, paying close attention to product positioning and correct segmentation of the reference market, responding with breakthrough technologies, which provide enormous benefits to both operators and patients. The road marked by DEKA, which has invested substantially in research and development and clinical research, obtaining extraordinary results, highlights, besides high efficacy and safety standards, maniacal attention to detail, from equipment design to software usability, with more and more innovative graphic user interfaces, which are absolutely intuitive and user friendly".

Paolo Salvadeo, DEKA's CEO and El.'s General Manager , echoes Mr. Stocchi by adding: "These four new laser solutions, which see the light after few months from the launch of the PRO line, are the umpteenth demonstration of the efficacy of our organizational and R&D model. The path is marked. Thanks to DEKA's strong aid, our group, in the medical segment, not only wishes to assert itself as the first player in the medical laser segment worldwide, but also to prospectively maintain a strong leadership position with regard to the market and competition. It is a fast-running machine, which we have no intention of slowing down".

Talking specifically about the four DEKA novelties, TETRA PRO TM carries on the success seen by the birth of the“ CoolPeel ®” treatment/phenomenon in the US. TETRA PRO TM, with its 40W of power, is the evolution of the 30W“SmartXide Tetra” CO2 laser, with a broader scanning area and treatment time reduction by 25%. The new“TETRA MOVEO” scanning mode also allows for treatment time reduction of the Made in the USA“CoolPeel®”. The ability to execute different treatments, from traditional and fractional rejuvenation, to various types of scar tissue, also deep, ultrafast vaporisations and other treatments which fall within various disciplines, completes the versatility of this new technology.

MOTUS PRO TM is the latest evolution of the Motus line, Alexandrite laser and Nd:YAG, which has revolutionized the paradigms of epilation thanks to its high efficacy and very high comfort for the patient, also opening itself up to vascular treatments, up to the latest Made in the USA“MOVEO GLO”, which offers a complete face treatment, in the same session, to achieve optimal results at pigmentary, vascular and chrono-photo aging level. The“3 in 1” treatment with“GLO(W)” effect.

New design, more peak power, handled by a new software and mitigated by a new cooling system to carry forward the worldwide success in epilation signed by DEKA, are only a few of the novelties of the MOTUS PRO TM technology.

Going back to CO2 Laser technology, SmartXide PRO TM replicates the success of its predecessor, SmartXide DOT, the first fractional laser on the market, which has obtained success the world over, in particular in the United States, also known for periocular and blepharoplasty treatments.

Another important novelty is TORO TM, the laser device that the market had long been waiting for to act on more fronts : Spots, tattoos, rejuvenation, ranging from scar tissue to toning, all the way to the DEKAPeel treatment, to quickly intervene on dilated pores and obtain general improvement of cutaneous texture.

2 wavelengths, 1064 and 532 nm Q-Switched, and a third, 785nm, operating in the picosecond range, guarantee treatment efficacy and safety. TORO TM has been engineered especially for those skin types, among which Asian ones, which may benefit from this ultrafast coherent radiation, in terms of treatment efficacy and safety. By means of a pre-set database, which offers several clinical cases and a guided path throughout the various parameters which involve several targets (spot depth, tattoo color, typology of benign pigmented lesions, rejuvenation type and toning), TORO TM guides the physician, whilst guaranteeing treatment efficacy and safety.

Information on DEKA M.E.L.A.

DEKA M.E.L.A. is a subsidiary of the EL. multinational Group which has been the leader in the laser work for 40 years.

This Italian company, headquartered in Florence, has its roots in a culture whose dominant characteristic is excellence of thought. Thanks to its priceless cultural heritage and its unique historical background, DEKA enshrines a promise of universal value in its vision: Transforming each scientific discovery into a solid benefit for physicians and patients, and translate each technological innovation into ongoing improvement in its product and services range to ameliorate the quality of people's lives.

DEKA means reaching perfection and excellence and it is“10”, the perfect number according to the philosopher and mathematician Pythagoras.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink