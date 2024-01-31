Biological Laboratories In Armenia: New Ecological Crisis Of S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Nowadays, most countries in the world are moving to a new stage
of the industrial fourth revolution in the use of environmentally
friendly methods of exploitation, extraction, and processing of
fossil raw materials. Green energy, or renewables, is becoming a
substitute for the third industrial revolution.
On this basis, Azerbaijan is a country that has taken the
existing environmental problems seriously and is rapidly moving
towards sustainable development and environmental protection.
However, there are still existing problems, such as the pollution
of rivers by Armenian companies near the border with Azerbaijan,
where water crosses through and plays a vital role in ensuring the
life of flora and fauna in all countries of the South Caucasus. The
Armenian authorities do not pay heed to the appeals and demands of
both Azerbaijani and Armenian organisations, which demand to stop
work at the Amuldag gold mine. Thanks to the joint efforts and
cooperation of Armenian and Azerbaijani organisations, the
activities planned to start at the Arazdayan metallurgical plant
were recently stopped.
As stated by more than 100 NGOs and environmental activists from
Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Amuldag gold mine project poses a
threat to biodiversity and water resources. The Armenian government
and Lydian Armenia did not take into account the results of the
environmental impact assessment of the mine.
Despite numerous protests by international organisations and
several decisions against it, mining wastes containing heavy metals
generated by the exploitation of the Amuldag (Amulsar) gold mine
are discharged into the Bargushad (Vorotan) River and eventually
pollute the Araz River through the Hakari River. Such exploitation
of the Amuldag (Amulsar) gold mine poses a serious threat to the
entire region surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains as well as to
its population.
Armenia becoming a laboratory mouse by US
companies
There is one more significant problem, which the Armenian
authorities selfishly treat: they permit the building of American
biolaboratories for military purposes on their territory. The
Armenian authorities have turned their territory into a place for
testing of the "guinea pig" type. Since 2010, the Armenian
authorities have been opening US reference laboratories. The
American side claims that the alleged purpose of these institutions
is to guarantee the health of the agricultural sector (animals) and
to create ultra-modern laboratories for observation and monitoring
of possible threats to human health. These laboratories are also
known to have a dual purpose: they are financed by the military,
and their activities are strictly classified.
Officials of these structures say that these are former
laboratories of sanitary epidemiological stations that were
modernised with the funding of Washington. Armenian Prime Minister
N. Pashinyan calls these laboratories the property of Armenia,
despite the U.S. financial support for their modernization. It
became known that Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan signed
an agreement with the Pentagon on opening the 13th laboratory on
the territory of Armenia. According to many assumptions, this
laboratory will be located in Gyumri near the 102nd Russian
military base, where there is also one of the laboratories near an
Armenian school.
It is important to note that biolaboratories, despite their
names, work with pathogens (viruses), i.e., they are laboratories
with a biological factor, which raises fears and concerns about the
possibility of creating, modifying, and spreading various
pathogens. It is also worth adding that the U.S. spends huge
amounts of money to maintain and create laboratories around the
world. For example, in Ukraine, they spent more than $200 million,
whereas the number of biolaboratories in Ukraine is more than 30.
In Georgia, $150 million, and in Kazakhstan, more than $130
million. In Armenia, these laboratories exist and operate in
Yerevan, Gyumri, Vanadzor, Ijevan, and other regions. As of today,
there are 13 units of such biolaboratories in Armenia.
Armenia creates a number of problems in the region, not only
because of its political dependence but also because the country is
used as a purposeful business object by various Western
organisations. This means that the future of the country is quite
murky, and most importantly, reaching a long-term agreement on any
issue with it is not a simple matter.
The Metsamor nuclear power plant, which has remained unused
since the Soviet era but is considered a source of serious danger,
is still a threat to the security of the region today. In such a
case, Armenia seriously harms the nature of not only Azerbaijan but
also other states, as well as the Caucasus region as a whole.
MENAFN31012024000195011045ID1107792463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.