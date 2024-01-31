ADP® Assist With Generative AI Features Makes HCM Decisions Easy, Smart And Human

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Comprehensive AI solution transforms ADP's vast work data into actionable insights

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP®, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions,

announces the availability of ADP Assist , a cross-platform solution powered by generative AI (GenAI). ADP Assist enhances HR productivity, aids decision-making with data-driven insights, and streamlines day-to-day tasks for practitioners, managers, employees and executives

with simple, human-like conversations. It harnesses the power of ADP's unparalleled data and expertise along with GenAI to simplify the world of work. ADP Assist builds on ADP's current AI capabilities and is currently in early release with some ADP clients today with a planned rollout for all clients.

ADP Assist provides valuable and contextual insights which touch every aspect of HR – payroll, time, talent, benefits, recruitment, analytics, reporting and compliance.

ADP Assist validates payroll information. It checks for payroll anomalies and uses GenAI to identify and help resolve missing tax registrations and answer questions by drawing on ADP's large, up-to-date dataset of compliance information. This

Continue Reading

"For 75 years, ADP has been at the forefront of payroll and HR innovation. With ADP Assist, we're providing an intelligent platform that simplifies HR tasks, leaving time for people leaders to be more strategic," says Maria Black, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "It's not just another technical solution; it's a comprehensive experience that combines ADP's unmatched HCM dataset and expertise to empower HR professionals, leaders and employees."

Data Drives Innovation

Data is at the core of all ADP products and solutions, informing and driving ADP's approach to innovation and AI technology. ADP has the industry's largest and deepest HCM dataset with over one million clients spanning 140 countries and 41 million wage earners globally. ADP's extensive and unique dataset is used to train ADP's AI to anticipate what users want and need. ADP Assist turns unmatched data into highly credible and actionable insights so that clients can make smarter decisions.

Easy, Smart and Human

"In a constantly changing workplace, innovation must keep up and meet people's real-world needs," says Sreeni Kutam, president of global product and innovation at ADP. "ADP Assist is the next step in our vision to create an HR ecosystem that is not only efficient but empowers employees and HR professionals alike. We've created a platform that understands the complexities and dynamics of modern HR management and offers smart, user-centric solutions. And, as always, we are committed to the secure and ethical use of data to support these technologies."

ADP Assist seamlessly integrates with ADP products across multiple ADP platforms. It anticipates what users want and proactively delivers actionable insights

in plain language. Using an intuitive, conversational interface, ADP Assist provides

valuable and contextual insights which touch every aspect of HR

– payroll, time, talent, benefits, recruitment, analytics, reporting and compliance.

ADP's portfolio of currently available GenAI- and AI-powered tools deliver the following capabilities:

Easy payroll. ADP Assist validates payroll information. It checks for payroll anomalies and uses GenAI to identify and help resolve missing tax registrations and answer questions by drawing on ADP's large, up-to-date dataset of compliance information. This saves HR effort and helps clients to ensure employees are paid accurately and on time.

Smart analytics . ADP Assist uses GenAI to dramatically simplify report creation by understanding context and generating insightful reports in an easy-to-understand format.

HR practitioners and leaders can easily access internal, national and global workforce data from ADP's deep HCM dataset to analyze compensation, turnover, candidate profile relevancy and talent market insights.

Human insights. Intelligent and AI-based HR support for employees and clients can anticipate and solve common employee problems across HR, payroll, time and benefits. This reduces frustration for employees and eliminates certain low-value tasks for managers and HR practitioners.



ADP Assist can send personalized, proactive notifications to employees on their mobile device or desktop to help resolve HR issues quickly, keeping them productive. AI-powered conversational interface makes it easy for employees to get the information they need without involving HR.

Search by Intent . The RUN Powered by ADP payroll and HR solution features an omni search bar that understands intent behind the search terms and uses GenAI to mine ADP's deep knowledge base to deliver easy-to-use and effective content.

"In the age of AI, the better the data, the better the artificial intelligence," says Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst for Constellation Research, Inc. "ADP is uniquely well-positioned in the field of HCM vendors given the breadth and depth of its data. ADP is using that data to make AI more human, focusing on customer success in a worldwide space. This really makes a difference not only for HR practitioners but for leaders and employees."

Secure, Ethical and Responsible

ADP has adopted an extensive set of principles and processes to govern its use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and other new technologies. ADP approaches these innovations in a way that addresses ethical questions and compliance requirements for its business and the clients it serves around the world. ADP uses rigorous methods to safeguard privacy and keep client data secure by, among other things, using only dedicated ADP instances of large language models and minimizing the personal data used in its models. In addition to safeguarding privacy, ongoing human oversight helps establish data security and validity, as well as make sure bias protections remain in place and are effective. And ADP has worked with others to set best practices for use of AI in the HCM environment. Learn more about ADP's data governance at .

Learn more about ADP's use of GenAI and AI technologies at ADP/assist .

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP )

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP

RUN, ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2024 ADP, Inc.

All rights reserved.

SOURCE ADP, Inc.