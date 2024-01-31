Ross Pesek, Esteemed Alumnus Of Millard South High School, Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ross Pesek is pictured after the awards ceremony with his wife, Karen, and their three children.

- Ross Pesek

OMAHA , NEBRASKA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pesek Law is proud to announce that Ross Pesek, CEO of Pesek Law and distinguished alumnus, has been inducted into the Millard South Hall of Fame. This honor is bestowed upon individuals who embody the high standards and notable achievements representative of the Millard South community.

Ross, a 2003 graduate of Millard South, has made notable contributions in both the legal field and in community service. As a bilingual trial lawyer and as cofounder at Pesek Law with his wife, Karen, Ross has not only earned individual recognition but has also cast a positive light on his alma mater.

“To be recognized by my high school, despite my youthful foolishness, is humbling and gratifying. It means a lot to know the community that raised me up, that corrected me many times, sees that I have become what they always told me I could be. I will keep working to make Millard South proud,” Pesek said.

“Our Millard South Hall of Fame is meant to lift up those who have brought honor to the legacy of our school,” said Heidi Weaver, Millard South Principal.“Ross is a great example for our students and a pillar in the community. We are thrilled to see him paving the way into the future for South Omaha.”

Pesek Law, established in 2014, stands as Nebraska's first fully bilingual law firm, showcasing Pesek's commitment to justice, particularly for Spanish-speaking immigrants. The Pesek's dedication to this cause is evident in their establishment of a free legal clinic in 2011 and in numerous victories in civil jury verdicts for immigrants. Ross's efforts go beyond the courtroom. He currently co-chairs the South Omaha Business Improvement District , alongside Karen. The couple also founded the True Potential Scholarship , an endeavor that has been instrumental in providing more than 100 DACA recipients and other immigrants with full-tuition scholarships to attend community colleges in Nebraska and Iowa.

Recognized by the Nebraska Bar Association as Outstanding Young Lawyer and recipient of several other prestigious awards, Ross's career is a testament to his dedication to the immigrant community and to restorative justice.

The Hall of Fame plaques will permanently grace the Hall of Fame area at the front entrance of Millard South High School.

Millard High School and Millard South High School Hall of Fame continue their tradition of excellence by honoring individuals like Ross, inspiring current and future generations to contribute significantly to this legacy. For more information on the Millard High School Hall of Fame, please visit their website at .

About Pesek Law LLC

Pesek Law specializes in legal defense services for Spanish-speaking individuals affected by negligence. With a keen understanding of the challenges faced by mixed-immigration status families, Pesek Law is dedicated to protecting their clients' rights and securing fair compensation. The firm's commitment to their clients is unwavering, making them a beacon of hope and justice in the community. For more information on Pesek Law, visit or call (402)342-9684.

Jona L Ohm

Middle America Communication Solutions

+1 605-681-6413

email us here