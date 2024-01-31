Greece Increases Cost Of Importing Azerbaijani Gas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
In November 2023, Greece increased the cost of importing natural
gas from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, was
informed about this.
In November alone, Greece spent 64.2 million euros on gas
imports from Azerbaijan, compared to 57.7 million euros in October,
which means an increase of 11.3 percent.
In November, Greece imported 158.3 million cubic metres of
natural gas from Azerbaijan, compared to 161.7 million cubic metres
in October, which indicates that the import volume decreased by 2.1
percent.
During the first 11 months of 2023, approximately 1.8 billion
cubic metres of gas worth 808.8 million euros were exported from
Azerbaijan to Greece.
It should be noted that the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to
Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) began on December
31, 2020. Through the corridor, gas is transported from the Caspian
region to European countries via Georgia and Turkiye.
The cost of the project was 33 billion dollars. It is expected
that the capital costs of the SGC project will be fully repaid
within 8-10 years.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU agreed to increase the
volume of supplies through the Southern Gas Corridor from the
current 10 billion cubic metres to 20 billion cubic metres in
2027.
