Investigation into Gaza cemetery shows no evidence of Hamas tunnels underneath

(MENAFN) The investigation into a Gaza cemetery, which the Israeli military claimed was destroyed due to a tunnel system constructed by Hamas, yielded no evidence of such tunnels, according to a report by a US-based news agency.



Israeli military officials had released footage of the destroyed Bani Suheila cemetery near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, asserting the presence of a 65-foot-deep tunnel running beneath the graveyard, measuring half a mile in length. However, when the news agency requested access to the alleged tunnel, it was denied.



Instead, the military offered a tour of the area surrounding the cemetery, suggesting it led to the purported tunnel system and underground command center. However, the investigation found no concrete evidence of the existence of the tunnel beneath the cemetery.



Although the Israeli military released drone footage showing two other tunnels in the vicinity of the cemetery, it did not provide video evidence of the tunnel shaft within the substantial cavity where the cemetery was demolished, despite initial assurances to reporters.



Military officials cited concerns about sensitive equipment underground and the unstable structure as reasons for not allowing the news outlet's crew into the tunnel system they claimed emerged within the cemetery.



Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfuss, commander of Israel's 98th Division, expressed concerns about the stability of the area surrounding the destroyed cemetery. He stated, "The whole thing can collapse. You have to walk to the edge. The edge is not secure, it can collapse." This remark underscores the potential dangers associated with the site and the precarious nature of the terrain, emphasizing the need for caution and careful assessment of the situation.

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107790453