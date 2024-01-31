Russia Decries Vandalism Of Child Monument In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Russian
Federation condemned the desecration of the monument to the
children of besieged Leningrad in Yerevan, Armenia, reports
Trend .
This was made in a written statement by Maria Zakharova, Russian
Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
“We strongly condemn the act of vandalism committed at the
monument to the children of besieged Leningrad in Yerevan on
January 29. We note with deep regret that this is not the first
case of desecration of monuments dedicated to heroic pages of
history common to Russia and Armenia. We see a sharp reaction of
rejection of what happened on the part of the friendly Armenian
people. We expect the same from the authorities of the republic, as
well as the suppression of such manifestations of barbarism in the
future,” she said.
“This kind of antics is facilitated by the public campaign
launched in the republic to denigrate Russia and its role in the
South Caucasus. We will not allow mockery of the blessed memory of
1 million, 384 thousand Leningraders who died during the siege. In
connection with this egregious crime, we are interacting with
relevant federal agencies, including the Investigative Committee of
the Russian Federation, which opened a criminal case into the act
of vandalism. The director of the Russian Center for Science and
Culture in Yerevan sent an official appeal to the Prosecutor
General's Office of Armenia. On the evening of January 30, the
Armenian competent authorities initiated criminal proceedings,”
Zakharova noted.
“We thank the caring citizens of Armenia who, at the call of
their hearts, restored justice today by laying new wreaths at the
monument to replace the damaged ones, as well as one carnation,
symbolizing each day of the blockade. No one will be able to
rewrite the common history of Russia and Armenia,” concluded
Zakharova.
