The Challenge Of Reviving US Chip Industry

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The semiconductor industry was invented and developed in the United States, yet most of the highest-performance chips are now produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), with more than US$70 billion of annual revenues solely from chip manufacturing of devices designed by others.
Such devices are key enablers of all high-performance electronic systems. Faced with defense-system concerns, the US government is providing $50 billion to fund the most advanced new chip production plants domestically. The idea is to revive high-performance chip production in the US.
Based on my experience, I believe that high-end chip manufacturing is the most challenging in the world. It costs billions of dollars to build such plants, but
that's only the beginning: The qualified staff to operate them cannot be purchased – they need to be trained and developed in a production environment.
Such a program will not succeed without a major increase in
the number of
sophisticated technologists capable of operating such plants.
TSMC's much-heralded American plants, to be built with US government subsidies, have been delayed repeatedly – something that doesn't happen in Taiwan. A plant scheduled to open in 2026 won't be operational until 2027 or 2028, TSMC said on January 19.
The opening of another plant was delayed to 2025 from a planned 2024 opening.
The company blamed a shortage of skilled workers.
