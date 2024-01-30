Govt Launches Bharat 5G Portal For Quantum, IPR & 6G Research

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India, recognized for its rapid strides in 5G implementation, has taken a significant step towards future telecom advancements by initiating research and development efforts for 6G technology. Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal on Tuesday announced the launch of the "Bharat 5G Portal," an integrated platform designed to serve as a comprehensive solution for various aspects of quantum, intellectual property rights (IPR), and 6G-related research and initiatives.

Mittal expressed his enthusiasm about India's notable achievement in deploying 5G infrastructure, positioning the country as a leader in this space. He remarked, "India's 5G rollout is among the fastest in the world, and now, we are already talking about 6G." India presently boasts the world's second-largest telecom network, and Mittal highlighted the country's commendable development of indigenous 4G and 5G technologies within a relatively short timeframe.

The launch of the Bharat 5G Portal aligns with India's commitment to remaining at the forefront of telecom innovation and technological advancements. The portal acts as a centralized hub for activities related to quantum technologies, intellectual property, and the development of the 6G ecosystem.

Furthermore, Mittal emphasized the vast opportunities for collaboration with India, citing the country's impressive startup ecosystem, which currently houses over one lakh startups. He noted that the global community has recognized India as a trusted partner, leading to increased interest in collaboration on technologies such as 5G and the emerging 6G.

As part of its commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the telecom sector, the Indian government is actively supporting investment in startups. During the Bharat Telecom event, a special meeting session titled "Bridging Dreams and Funding: Linking Venture Capital/Investors to the Future of Startups" was inaugurated by Mittal. The session featured presentations from 26 startups showcasing innovative telecom products, with over 10 venture capitalists and investors participating.

The government's efforts to encourage collaboration, innovation, and investment underscore India's dedication to shaping the future of the telecom industry and positioning itself as a global technology leader. Despite India's current status as the third-largest tech startup ecosystem globally, there is a continuous push to create new business opportunities by actively involving more startups in the technological evolution of the telecom sector.