Ukraine Ramping Up Production Of Drones And Ammunition Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is increasing the production of drones and ammunition and is mastering new types of various weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his traditional video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I held a meeting with the Ministry of Strategic Industries,” Zelensky said.

According to the President, Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin briefed him on the results in the production of drones and ammunition.

“We are ramping up production. It is very important that we are adding new positions and the adoption of new weapon models is underway,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that domestic production of drones, shells, and military vehicles is“literally the production of our freedom, the freedom of Ukrainians and Ukraine. Because in such conditions of a full-scale war, it is force that is the basis of freedom.”

The President thanked all the employees of Ukraine's defense industry who ensure this –“ensure Ukrainian strength – with their work for the sake of defense.”

, Finnish president discuss security challenge

“I thank you all! And by the way, today the Minister reported separately on the production of long-range drones, which is one of the key tasks for the defense industry,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, in 2023, Ukraine managed to increase the production of domestic-made equipment and weapons, especially certain types.

Photo: President's Office